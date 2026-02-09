IDF Kills Four Terrorists in Rafah Shooting, Calls It Serious Ceasefire Breach

The IDF spokesperson on Monday morning reported a serious shooting incident during an IDF operation to clear an area in Rafah of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure.

During the operation, four terrorists emerged from a tunnel shaft within the Yellow Line and opened fire at the soldiers. The soldiers quickly returned fire, killing all four terrorists.

The incident is the third ceasefire violation within the past week.

The IDF spokesperson stressed that the incident represents a serious breach of the ceasefire, and it views the incident with the utmost gravity.