HATE IN PARIS: Knife-Wielding Attacker Targets Three Jewish Men in Paris, Victims Unharmed

HATE IN PARIS: Three Jewish men wearing yarmulkes were targeted Friday evening by an assailant with a knife in Paris’s 16th arrondissement.

The incident occurred at about 7:00 p.m. after the Jewish men left shul and were walking home. A man approached them and asked them several times, “Are you Jews? Are you Israelis?” When one man responded affirmatively, the attacker shouted “Israelis,” pulled a knife from his pocket, and began threatening them.

The men fled the scene and alerted nearby police. Baruch Hashem, they were unharmed. An investigation was opened into the incident, but the assailant has not yet been arrested.