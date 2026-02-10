Trump Alleges $19B Minnesota Fraud, Says Probe Expanding to California

Trump on the Minnesota Fraud: “We think it’s at least $19 billion of fraud… We’re going to get to the bottom of it. We have the best people maybe in the whole country looking at that. We’re looking at California, too, because California is worse.”
Trump on the Minnesota Fraud: “We think it’s at least $19 billion of fraud… We’re going to get to the bottom of it. We have the best people maybe in the whole country looking at that. We’re looking at California, too, because California is worse.”
Popular Posts