Bondi Confirms Brennan Investigation Following Jordan Referral
February 11, 2026
11:52 am
JIM JORDAN: Is Brennan going to be indicted?
PAM BONDI: I can confirm we have received a referral from you, Chairman Jordan, to investigate John Brennan. Weaponization has ended.
