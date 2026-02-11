Advertise
Bondi Confirms Brennan Investigation Following Jordan Referral

JIM JORDAN: Is Brennan going to be indicted?
 
PAM BONDI: I can confirm we have received a referral from you, Chairman Jordan, to investigate John Brennan. Weaponization has ended.

