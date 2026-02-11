Toyota Recalls 141,000 Prius Models Over Doors Opening Risk

Toyota Recalls 141,000 Vehicles Over Doors That Could Open While Driving

Toyota is recalling around 141,000 vehicles in the U.S. after discovering a safety issue that could cause rear doors to open while the car is in motion. The recall affects 2023–2026 Prius models, 2023–2024 Prius Prime vehicles, and 2025–2026 Prius Plug-In Hybrid models.

The problem is linked to the electric rear door lock system, which can malfunction if water enters a door switch, potentially causing a short circuit. A dashboard warning and buzzer may alert drivers if the issue occurs.