Toyota Recalls 141,000 Prius Models Over Doors Opening Risk

Toyota is recalling around 141,000 vehicles in the U.S. after discovering a safety issue that could cause rear doors to open while the car is in motion. The recall affects 2023–2026 Prius models, 2023–2024 Prius Prime vehicles, and 2025–2026 Prius Plug-In Hybrid models.

The problem is linked to the electric rear door lock system, which can malfunction if water enters a door switch, potentially causing a short circuit. A dashboard warning and buzzer may alert drivers if the issue occurs.

