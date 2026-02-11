WSJ: Pentagon Weighs Second Carrier Deployment to Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Pentagon has told a second aircraft carrier strike group to prepare for deployment to the Middle East as the U.S. weighs a potential attack on Iran.
President Trump has not yet formally ordered the deployment, with the USS Abraham Lincoln already operating in the region.
Officials said the Pentagon could be ready to deploy the carrier within weeks, and that the order could come on short notice.
The deployment would mark the first time in nearly a year that two U.S. aircraft carriers are positioned in the Middle East.