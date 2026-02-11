Trump Warns GOP Against Opposing Tariffs, Cites Economic Gains

🚨 TRUMP: Any Republican, in the House or or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries! Our Trade Deficit has been reduced by 78%, the Dow Jones has just hit 50,000, and the S&P, 7,000, all Numbers that were considered IMPOSSIBLE just one year ago. In addition, TARIFFS have given us Great National Security, because the mere mention of the word has Countries agreeing to our strongest wishes. TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP