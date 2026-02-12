Trump to Unveil Multi-Billion-Dollar Gaza Reconstruction Plan at Feb. 19 Peace Summit

Reuters reports that President Trump is expected to announce a multi-billion-dollar reconstruction plan for Gaza at the first formal Board of Peace meeting next week.

•⁠ ⁠Delegations from at least 20 countries, including multiple heads of state, are expected to attend the February 19 meeting in Washington, D.C., which Trump will chair.

•⁠ ⁠Trump is also set to detail a U.N.-authorized international stabilization force, with several countries planning to contribute thousands of troops.

•⁠ ⁠Under the proposal, Hamas members who agree to disarm and commit to peaceful coexistence could receive amnesty, while those wishing to leave Gaza would be granted safe passage.