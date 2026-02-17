Vance Criticizes Europe, Urges True Alliance with U.S.

VP Vance on Europe: “The problem that we have with Europe is not that we don’t like Europe… it’s that they are doing a lot of things to sabotage themselves. We would like that to stop. We would like them to be an ally in the true sense of the word.”
VP Vance on Europe: “The problem that we have with Europe is not that we don’t like Europe… it’s that they are doing a lot of things to sabotage themselves. We would like that to stop. We would like them to be an ally in the true sense of the word.”
Popular Posts