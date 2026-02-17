Advertise
Vance Criticizes Europe, Urges True Alliance with U.S.

VP Vance on Europe: “The problem that we have with Europe is not that we don’t like Europe… it’s that they are doing a lot of things to sabotage themselves. We would like that to stop. We would like them to be an ally in the true sense of the word.”

