Community Leaders Celebrate Promotions of Senior NYPD Commanders



PHOTO: On Tuesday afternoon, community leaders gathered to celebrate the well-deserved promotions of Assistant Chief Charles Minch, Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South; Assistant Chief Mark Vazquez, Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North; Assistant Chief Christopher McIntosh, Commanding Officer of Patrol Borough Queens South; and Deputy Chief Aaron Klein, Commanding Officer of Detective Borough Manhattan South. The event was attended by additional Chiefs, local Commanding Officers, and Community Affairs members.