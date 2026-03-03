BNEI BRAK: Surreal Scene in Bnei Brak Children Celebrate Purim Amid Rocket Threat as Parents Check for Damage

BNEI BRAK: Surreal scene as little children are dressed in Purim costumes as their parents check buildings to make sure there everyone is OK.
When celebrating Purim today, keep our brothers and sisters in mind of the danger they are currently in.
