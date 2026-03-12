🚨 DEVELOPING: Active Shooter Reported Near Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Area on Lockdown

🚨 BREAKING: An active shooter situation has been reported near Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, prompting a major law-enforcement response.

Authorities issued an alert urging residents to avoid the area and shelter in place as multiple police agencies respond to the scene. Jewish community organizations say nearby schools and synagogues have also been placed on precautionary lockdown.

Reports from the scene indicate the building is on fire, as emergency responders continue working in the area. The situation remains active and developing.