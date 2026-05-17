Report: ICC To Issue Arrest Warrants Against Another 5 Senior Israeli Officials

The International Criminal Court in The Hague may seek arrest warrants against another five Israeli senior officials, Ynet reported on Sunday, citing Israeli officials familiar with the matter.

According to Ynet, it is unclear whether an official request for new warrants has been filed with the court. The Israeli officials said that the Foreign Ministry informed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, one of the officials whose name has previously been raised in connection with possible warrants, that such a request has been submitted.

The disgraced former ICC Prosecutor, Karim Khan, who has not only been accused of assault by multiple women but has also been proven to have been bribed by Qatar to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu, had previously urged arrest warrants against Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, and possibly against IDF Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Lalevi, the officials said.

The officials added that, unlike the public warrants issued against Netanyahu and Gallant, the ICC can also secretly issue sealed warrants, which would mean the suspects would be unaware of the warrants and could not take steps to avoid arrest.

The report differs from an earlier report by Haaretz, which claimed that five warrants had already been issued against three Israeli politicians and two military officers.

However, following the report, the ICC denied that it issued another five arrest warrants to Israeli officials. According to ICC spokesperson Oriane Maillet, the Haaretz report is not accurate.

In July 2025, the ICC refused to retract the arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant despite the damning information revealed about Khan.

That means that despite the proof of Khan’s incorrigible character and his total lack of integrity in issuing the warrants, each of the 125 member states of the court — nearly all European countries, most countries in Central and South America, as well as Canada, Australia, and Japan — is obligated to arrest Netanyahu and Gallant if they enter their territory.

It was the first time since its establishment in 2002 that the court has issued arrest warrants against leaders of a democratic state. All 59 arrest warrants previously issued by the court were against figures from countries such as Libya, Congo, Sudan, Mali, Georgia, and Russia, or against members of terrorist organizations.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)