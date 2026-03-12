Advertise
🚨 TWO ISLAMIC TERROR ATTACKS IN U.S. IN SAME DAY!


Authorities say two separate terror attacks were carried out today on U.S. soil — roughly 600 miles apart — both allegedly by legal immigrants.

•⁠ ⁠Virginia: Mohammed Jalloh opened fire at Old Dominion University in what the FBI says is an act of terrorism. One person was killed and two others were wounded before the suspect was stopped.

•⁠ ⁠Michigan: Ayman Ghazaleh rammed a truck packed with explosives into a synagogue. Ghazaleh posted photos overnight of family members — including young children — who he claimed were killed in a recent Israeli strike in Lebanon.

