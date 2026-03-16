GOOD NEWS: Israel Lifts Passenger Limit on North America Flights, Allowing Full Capacity



GOOD NEWS: Israel’s Transportation Ministry on Monday approved an order allowing Israeli airlines to lift the limits on the number of passengers flying to North America.

The order, which already went into effect, allows El Al, Arkia, Israir, and Air Haifa to operate flights at full capacity rather than with only 100 passengers per flight.

The directive is in place until further notice and in accordance with the Home Front Command’s guidelines.

The 100-passenger limit is still in effect for flights to other destinations.

El Al launched special flights on Monday to bring home US citizens stranded in Israel since the war began.