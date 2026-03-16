IDF Launches Limited Ground Operations Against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

IDF troops have begun limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, the IDF spokesperson announced on Monday morning.

The operation began two days ago, when the troops entered deeper into southern Lebanon under the cover of heavy artillery and air support to prepare the area and destroy terror infrastructure. During the operation, the soldiers encountered Hezbollah terrorists and eliminated two of them.

The forces advanced about seven to nine kilometers (four to five and a half miles) into a “defensive area.”