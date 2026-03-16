Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Launches Limited Ground Operations Against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

IDF troops have begun limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, the IDF spokesperson announced on Monday morning.

The operation began two days ago, when the troops entered deeper into southern Lebanon under the cover of heavy artillery and air support to prepare the area and destroy terror infrastructure. During the operation, the soldiers encountered Hezbollah terrorists and eliminated two of them.

The forces advanced about seven to nine kilometers (four to five and a half miles) into a “defensive area.”

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

GOOD NEWS: Israel Lifts Limit On Number Of Passengers Flying To US

Iranian Civilians Expose Regime Force Locations Online, Urge Israel To Attack Them

Woman Lightly Injured After Iranian Cluster Bomb Causes Extensive Damage In Central Israel

IDF: “War In Lebanon Expected To Continue Until Shavuos”

IDF Launches Targeted Ground Operation In Southern Lebanon

IDF Says 70% Of Iranian Missile Launchers Destroyed, Some IRGC Members Beginning To Desert

Trump: Iran’s Military “Decimated”; Demands Help From Other Countries To Secure Strait Of Hormuz [VIDEOS]

WATCH: Iranian FM Insists Enriched Uranium Is “Buried Under the Rubble” Forever, Refuses Ceasefire or Negotiations

U.S. Jewish Security Groups Warn: “Most Elevated, Complex Threat In Modern History”

Report: Israel Receives Munitions Shipment For Continued Strikes In Iran