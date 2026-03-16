DOJ Asks Judge to Reconsider Ruling Blocking Powell Subpoenas Over Fed Renovation Probe



The Justice Department asked U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg to reconsider his ruling that blocked grand jury subpoenas targeting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Prosecutors argued the court applied the wrong legal standard and overlooked key facts, saying the subpoenas sought materials related to a federal investigation into the Fed’s more than $1 billion headquarters renovation and Powell’s congressional testimony.

Boasberg had ruled the subpoenas appeared to be a “pretext” aimed at pressuring Powell to lower interest rates or resign, saying the Justice Department presented no evidence Powell committed a crime.