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Pentagon Reportedly Prepares Limited Ground Operation Options In Iran, Including Special Forces Raids


The Washington Post reports the Pentagon is preparing for possible ground operations in Iran, focused on limited raids by Special Operations forces and conventional troops — not a full-scale invasion.

•⁠ ⁠Plans under consideration include seizing Kharg Island and targeting coastal weapons that threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

•⁠ ⁠The operations being discussed are limited in scope, centered on specific strategic targets rather than a broad ground campaign.

•⁠ ⁠No final decision has been made; the planning is intended to provide the president with military options.

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