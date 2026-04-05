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BREAKING: Trump Sets Tuesday Deadline, Warns Conflict Could End “In Days” Or Escalate Dramatically


TRUMP: Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!

At the same time, Trump told ABC News the conflict should be over in days, not weeks, warning that if no deal is reached, “we’re blowing up the whole country,” adding that “very little” would be off the table.

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