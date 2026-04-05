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FLIGHT CUTS: El Al Cancels Schedule Through April 18 Amid War Restrictions

El Al has canceled all regularly scheduled flights through April 18 due to ongoing restrictions at Ben Gurion Airport amid the war with Iran.

The airline is operating a limited emergency schedule, with select outbound flights to major destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Paris, Rome, Athens, and Bangkok.

Departing flights are capped at just 100 passengers, while inbound flights to Israel continue without restrictions.

Due to the severe seat shortage, passengers are being prioritized based on original booking dates, with humanitarian and medical cases receiving priority.

El Al also announced that ticket sales for outbound flights are closed through April 18, while inbound tickets remain available subject to availability.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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