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REPORT: Trump Considered Firing DNI Gabbard Over Iran Testimony, Advisors Urged Retention


Axios reports that President Trump considered firing DNI Tulsi Gabbard after being displeased with her Iran war testimony and questioning her loyalty in a private meeting.

•⁠ ⁠He polled advisers on whether to replace her, but Cabinet officials and Roger Stone backed her, with a source saying, “Roger sealed the deal. He saved Tulsi,” and Stone confirming he intervened.

•⁠ ⁠Stone argued Gabbard was loyal, testified professionally, would not resign, and that firing her would create a damaging news cycle and elevate her politically.

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