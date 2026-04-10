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Israeli Restaurant in Munich Damaged in Suspected Antisemitic Attack, Police Investigate

An Israeli restaurant in Munich was targeted overnight in what the owners suspect was an antisemitic attack.

Police said “pyrotechnic objects” were thrown shortly after midnight Thursday, shattering windows in three separate locations and causing several thousand in damage; no injuries or arrests were reported.

Germany’s state security service is handling the case, with a police call reporting loud explosions around 12:45 a.m. before officers found the damage.

Grigory Dartve, the owner’s brother-in-law, said there were no prior threats and the restaurant will reopen, adding, “We will not be afraid”.

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