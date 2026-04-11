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Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Severely Injured in Tehran Strikes, Not Seen Publicly Since


Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly severely injured and disfigured during joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran in February, according to Reuters.

The report says Khamenei suffered leg and facial injuries in the February 28 strikes that killed his father, Ali Khamenei, and has not been seen publicly since.

Despite the injuries, sources cited by Reuters claim he remains “mentally sharp” and is continuing to communicate with Iranian negotiators involved in talks with the United States.

U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth previously said Khamenei was “likely disfigured”.

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