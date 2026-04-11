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IDF Strikes 200+ Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon, Two Soldiers Injured in Raid Clash

The IDF carried out strikes on more than 200 Hezbollah terror targets across Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

Overnight Shabbos, IDF soldiers conducting targeted raids on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon encountered terrorists inside a structure. During the close-quarters exchange, two soldiers were moderately injured. In response, forces directed a strike that eliminated the terrorists. Weapons used by the terrorists were later located at the scene, and the injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

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