Iran Secures Key UN Committee Role Despite U.S. Objections, Raising Concerns Over Rights Record



Iran Secures Key UN Role Despite U.S. Opposition

Iran was elected to a powerful UN committee that oversees which organizations get official access to the United Nations, after the UK, France, Canada, and Australia did not oppose the move.

The United States was the only country to oppose the move, warning that Iran is unfit due to its human rights record.

Critics say the decision could give authoritarian regimes more control over global civil society and limit independent watchdog groups.

The decision went through without a formal vote, despite pushback and warnings from multiple groups.