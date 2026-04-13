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Israel and Lebanon Set for Talks in Washington as Hezbollah Issues Threats


Israel, Lebanon to Hold Talks as Hezbollah Issues Threats

▪ Israeli and Lebanese officials are set to meet in Washington tomorrow for talks aimed at advancing a potential peace agreement.

▪ Israel will be represented by its ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, while Lebanon will send its ambassador to Washington, with U.S. officials also expected to attend.

▪ Israel has scaled back some strikes in Lebanon to accommodate negotiations, while continuing operations against Hezbollah in the south.

▪ Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected the talks and threatened the group could kidnap Israeli soldiers, vowing it “will not surrender.”

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