United CEO Proposes Possible Merger With American Airlines



United CEO Floats Possible Combination With American Airlines

•⁠ ⁠Scott Kirby has pitched a potential combination between United Airlines and American Airlines to senior U.S. officials, according to people familiar with the matter.

•⁠ ⁠The two airlines are among the top four U.S. carriers and together control more than a third of the market; a tie-up would create the world’s largest airline.

•⁠ ⁠Any deal would face serious antitrust scrutiny and likely backlash from consumers, politicians, and rival airlines.