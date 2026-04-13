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United CEO Proposes Possible Merger With American Airlines


United CEO Floats Possible Combination With American Airlines

•⁠ ⁠Scott Kirby has pitched a potential combination between United Airlines and American Airlines to senior U.S. officials, according to people familiar with the matter.

•⁠ ⁠The two airlines are among the top four U.S. carriers and together control more than a third of the market; a tie-up would create the world’s largest airline.

•⁠ ⁠Any deal would face serious antitrust scrutiny and likely backlash from consumers, politicians, and rival airlines.

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