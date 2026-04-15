US, Iran Consider Extending Ceasefire as Nuclear and Hormuz Talks Advance



US, Iran Weigh Two-Week Ceasefire Extension as Talks Intensify

•⁠ ⁠The U.S. and Iran are considering extending the current ceasefire by two weeks to allow more time for negotiations, with talks focusing on the Iranian nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

•⁠ ⁠Iran claims a Lebanon ceasefire could begin overnight under pressure from Tehran, but Israel denies any decision, with the security cabinet set to meet and officials saying no agreement has been reached.

•⁠ ⁠U.S. and Iranian officials made headway in talks earlier this week, while mediators push a broader deal that could impact multiple fronts, including Lebanon.