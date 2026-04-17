BREAKING: Senate Extends FISA Surveillance Powers Temporarily Amid Deadline Standoff



The Senate has temporarily extended FISA surveillance authorities after the House failed to pass a reauthorization bill ahead of the deadline.

The move gives Congress additional time to negotiate the future of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), one of Washington’s most debated national security programs.

Lawmakers remain divided over privacy protections, intelligence powers, and how long the program should be renewed.

The extension prevents key FISA surveillance powers from expiring for now while negotiations continue on a broader deal.