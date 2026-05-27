HY’D: Sgt. Rotem Yanai Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack Near Lebanon Border

The IDF announced Wednesday that Sgt. Rotem Yanai, HY”D, 20, from Givat Ada, was killed during operational activity in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon.

Yanai served as a service conditions NCO in the Rotem Battalion (435) of the Givati Brigade.

According to an initial IDF investigation, the attack involved two explosive drones launched by Hezbollah at a military zone near the border.

The military says sirens were activated after the drones were identified, but the aircraft were not successfully intercepted.

One of the drones exploded as Sgt. Yanai was running toward a protected shelter, killing her instantly.

During the same attack, one reserve soldier was severely wounded and another reserve soldier was moderately injured.

Both wounded reservists were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)