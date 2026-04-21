JFK Close Call As American Airlines And Air Canada Jets Trigger Collision Alerts, Forced To Go Around

✈️ JFK CLOSE CALL: An American Airlines regional jet veered off course into the path of an incoming Air Canada Jazz flight approaching a parallel runway, triggering anti-collision alarms in both cockpits and the control tower.

Air traffic controllers immediately ordered evasive action, and both crews executed a go-around after receiving a Resolution Advisory (RA) — the most serious mid-air warning.

The aircraft came within just 350 feet vertically and 0.62 miles horizontally before safely separating. Both planes later landed without incident.