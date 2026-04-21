Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

JFK Close Call As American Airlines And Air Canada Jets Trigger Collision Alerts, Forced To Go Around

✈️ JFK CLOSE CALL: An American Airlines regional jet veered off course into the path of an incoming Air Canada Jazz flight approaching a parallel runway, triggering anti-collision alarms in both cockpits and the control tower.

Air traffic controllers immediately ordered evasive action, and both crews executed a go-around after receiving a Resolution Advisory (RA) — the most serious mid-air warning.

The aircraft came within just 350 feet vertically and 0.62 miles horizontally before safely separating. Both planes later landed without incident.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“Awesome”: Democrat Senator With Presidential Aspirations Celebrates Report Of Iranian Ships Bypassing US Blockade

18th-Century Sefer Torah Fragment Found In Attic Where Jewish Family Hid During Holocaust

VILE: Chareidi Radical Vandalizes Poster Of Female United Hatzolah Volunteer Killed In Iranian Missile Strike

“Not Random”: New Discovery on Mount Ararat Rekindles Speculation About Noach’s Teivah

2 Terrorists Eliminated After Throwing Stones At Vehicle In Shomron

Iran Threatens To “Reveal New Cards” On Battlefield as Trump Warns of “Lots of Bombs” if Talks Fail

Multiple Accidents Across Bnei Brak, Emanuel, and Beitar Illit Leave Several Children Injured

“Jews And Animals Not Allowed”: Authorities Remove Antisemitic Sign From Hotel In Kyrgyzstan

UTJ MK Uri Maklev Attends Ceremony For His Uncle, Uri Maklev, H’yd

Twin Brother Recalls: “He Was Murdered With 2 Gemaras In His Hands”