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Microsoft To Retire Outlook Lite App By May 2026


Microsoft announced it will retire the Outlook Lite app on May 25, 2026. Outlook Lite launched in 2022 as a lightweight version of Outlook designed for lower-powered Android devices, offering email, calendar, and contacts in a simplified format.

Microsoft is encouraging users to switch to Outlook Mobile for continued access to a more secure and fully featured experience. The app surpassed 10 million downloads in 2024. Users currently relying on Outlook Lite are advised to transition before May 25.

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