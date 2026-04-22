American, Alaska Air Explore Revenue-Sharing Partnership To Expand Network



American Airlines and Alaska Air are exploring a potential revenue-sharing agreement and other strategic partnerships.

•⁠ ⁠Talks include adding Alaska Air into American’s existing joint business arrangements, including its transatlantic partnership with British Airways parent IAG and its Pacific joint business with Japan Airlines.

•⁠ ⁠A partnership could expand American’s reach on the US West Coast through Alaska’s Seattle hub, while Alaska Air recently unveiled the largest aircraft order in its history and owns Hawaiian Airlines, which it acquired in 2024.