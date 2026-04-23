Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Administration Probes NYC Schools Over Alleged Antisemitism Against Jewish Students


The Trump administration has launched a civil rights investigation into New York City’s Department of Education over allegations that teachers promoted antisemitic ideas and discriminated against Jewish students, the New York Post reports.

The probe follows complaints involving a group called NYC Educators for Palestine, including anti-Israel lessons, a “Teach-In for Palestine” for children as young as 6, and posts urging teachers to discuss Palestine during school hours.

Federal officials said no child should be taught to hate their peers, and Jewish children should not be made to feel guilty because of their identity.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

EXECUTIONS RISING: Iran Hangs Former Nuclear Worker Accused Of Being A Mossad Spy

Trump Weighs Next Steps on Iran if Nuclear Talks Fail to Resume

UC Berkeley Under Fire After Convicted Palestinian Terrorist Addresses Students via Video

“Targets Are Marked”: Israel “Prepared To Renew War Against Iran,” Awaiting “Green Light” From U.S.

Father Of Shamed Bochur: “”I Thank Hashem I Belong To This Nation”

EXPLOSIVE TWIST: Swastika Investigation Leads to Bomb Discovery in Long Island Student’s Home

TREASON: Two Israeli Air Force Technicians Charged With Spying For Iran, Sharing Fighter Jet Details

Leader in Name Only? Iran’s War Strategy Now Driven by Generals, Not the Supreme Leader

“SHOOT AND KILL”: Trump Says Iran “Can’t Find Its Leader,” Orders Force Against Mine-Laying Boats

GLOBAL CRACKDOWN: U.S. Moves to Choke Iran’s Oil Trade With Aggressive Worldwide Naval Campaign