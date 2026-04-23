Trump Administration Probes NYC Schools Over Alleged Antisemitism Against Jewish Students



The Trump administration has launched a civil rights investigation into New York City’s Department of Education over allegations that teachers promoted antisemitic ideas and discriminated against Jewish students, the New York Post reports.

The probe follows complaints involving a group called NYC Educators for Palestine, including anti-Israel lessons, a “Teach-In for Palestine” for children as young as 6, and posts urging teachers to discuss Palestine during school hours.

Federal officials said no child should be taught to hate their peers, and Jewish children should not be made to feel guilty because of their identity.