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Swastika Probe Leads To Explosive Chemical Discovery In Nassau County Home, Father And Son Charged

Swastika Probe Leads to Chemical Discovery in Nassau County Home

A father and his 15-year-old son are facing charges after suspicious chemicals were discovered inside a home in Syosset, Nassau County, prompting a bomb squad response and road closures in the neighborhood.

Police said the investigation began after the teen allegedly drew a swastika in a boys’ bathroom at Syosset High School. Officers later found multiple acids, oxidizers and fuels at the home.

Authorities said the chemicals were considered too hazardous to transport because they had been combined to create explosive materials, so they were destroyed at the scene.

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