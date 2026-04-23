DOJ Targets 384 Naturalized Citizens For Possible Denaturalization Under Trump Policy Push



The Justice Department has identified 384 foreign-born Americans whose citizenship it wants to revoke, as part of a Trump administration push to speed up denaturalization cases.

Prosecutors in 39 U.S. attorney’s offices are expected to be assigned the first wave of cases, a move that could sharply increase the number of people stripped of citizenship.

Federal law allows denaturalization for people who obtained citizenship through fraud or concealed disqualifying information, though the government must prove its case in court.