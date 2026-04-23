Israel Delivers Barak MX Air Defense System To Slovakia In €560M NATO Deal

Israel has delivered the Barak MX air defense system to Slovakia under a €560 million (NIS 2 billion) deal signed in 2024.

The ministry said the system will significantly strengthen Slovakia’s ability to defend its airspace against modern aerial threats while reinforcing NATO’s collective security architecture.

Produced by Israel Aerospace Industries, Barak MX is designed to counter threats including fighter jets, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles and tactical ballistic missiles, using interceptor missiles with ranges of up to 35, 70 and 150 kilometers.