Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

White House: Witkoff and Kushner Head to Pakistan for Iran Talks

WH Press Sec.: “I can confirm special envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks… The Iranians reached out, as the President called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation.”

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BY POPULAR DEMAND: YWN Launches Official WhatsApp Channel

U.S. Weighing Strikes on Iranian Naval Assets, Energy Infrastructure if Ceasefire Fails

U.S. Special Forces Soldier Involved In Maduro Raid Charged After Profiting $400K Off Betting On The Operation

SHOCKING: Feds Open Probe Into NYC Schools For Teaching Children To Support Hamas And Its “Martyrs”

U.S. Says Iran Has Resumed Placing Mines Along Key Oil Route in Strait of Hormuz

INDEFENSIBLE: Judge Frees Family Of Man Who Firebombed Pro-Israeli Hostages Rally, Killing Holocaust Survivor

“CLOCK IS TICKING”: Trump Warns Iran To Start Negotiating Soon As Third Aircraft Carrier Joins War Arena

EXECUTIONS RISING: Iran Hangs Former Nuclear Worker Accused Of Being A Mossad Spy

Trump Weighs Next Steps on Iran if Nuclear Talks Fail to Resume

UC Berkeley Under Fire After Convicted Palestinian Terrorist Addresses Students via Video