White House: Witkoff and Kushner Head to Pakistan for Iran Talks

WH Press Sec.: “I can confirm special envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks… The Iranians reached out, as the President called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation.”
WH Press Sec.: “I can confirm special envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks… The Iranians reached out, as the President called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation.”
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