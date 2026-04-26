OUTRAGE: Satmar Leadership Criticizes Mamdani After Veto Of NYPD Buffer Zone Bill Protecting Yeshivas and Shuls



After helping propel Zohran Mamdani into power, the Satmar (Aharonim) leadership — led by Moshe Indig — is now suddenly crying foul after Mamdani vetoed a bill that would have allowed NYPD “buffer zones” to protect schools during protests.

The legislation was specifically meant to shield Yeshivas, Shuls, and children from increasingly aggressive and chaotic demonstrations tied to the Gaza war.

Now, after backing him, Indig and his allies are protesting the very consequences many warned about — as the veto leaves Jewish institutions without added protection.