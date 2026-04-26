Chicago Police Officer Killed, Another Critically Wounded In Hospital Shooting; Suspect Taken Into Custody After Incident

A Chicago police officer was killed and another critically wounded Saturday after a suspect opened fire inside Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital.

•⁠ ⁠Police said the suspect was already in law enforcement custody and had been brought to the hospital for treatment when the shooting occurred around 10:50 a.m. Hospital officials said he was screened for weapons on arrival and escorted by officers at all times before somehow obtaining a gun.

•⁠ ⁠The suspect allegedly shot two officers before fleeing the building. He was later taken back into custody. Investigators are still working to determine exactly how the shooting unfolded.