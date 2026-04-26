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Old Rivals Bennett and Lapid Join Forces Ahead of Elections


Old Rivals Bennett and Lapid Join Forces Ahead of Elections

•⁠ ⁠Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced they will merge their parties before the next national election.

•⁠ ⁠Lapid’s Yesh Atid party will join Bennett’s new political party, which will run under the name “Bennett 2026,” with Bennett leading the joint list.

•⁠ ⁠The two leaders said the merger is the first step toward “repairing the State of Israel.”

•⁠ ⁠The move is aimed at uniting the opposition camp and strengthening forces seeking to challenge the current coalition.

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