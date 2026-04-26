Old Rivals Bennett and Lapid Join Forces Ahead of Elections
• Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced they will merge their parties before the next national election.
• Lapid’s Yesh Atid party will join Bennett’s new political party, which will run under the name “Bennett 2026,” with Bennett leading the joint list.
• The two leaders said the merger is the first step toward “repairing the State of Israel.”
• The move is aimed at uniting the opposition camp and strengthening forces seeking to challenge the current coalition.