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Iran Reportedly Sends Proposal Via Pakistan to Ease Tensions Over Strait of Hormuz and Nuclear Talks


Iran reportedly sent a new proposal through Pakistani mediators to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reduce current military and economic pressure, and delay nuclear negotiations until a later stage.

•⁠ ⁠Trump is expected to hold a meeting on Monday with top advisers and national security officials to discuss Iran, stalled negotiations, and possible next steps.

•⁠ ⁠Trump said he wants to continue pressure on Iran’s oil sector, believing sustained economic strain could force concessions.

•⁠ ⁠Iran’s leadership is reportedly divided over key nuclear issues, including uranium enrichment limits and reducing enriched uranium stockpiles.

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