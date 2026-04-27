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Netanyahu Says Israel Retains “Freedom of Action” in Lebanon, Vows Continued Operations Against Hezbollah Threats

Prime Minister Netanyahu told a senior IDF command conference that Israel retains “freedom of action” to confront both immediate and emerging threats in Lebanon, adding that Israeli forces continue operating in the security zone and north of the Litani River.

Netanyahu stated that while threats from drones and 122mm rockets remain, the mission is not yet complete, and neutralizing those threats through combined military and technological measures would place Israel on a path toward disarming Hezbollah.

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