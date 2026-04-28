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Florida Law to Let Houses of Worship Use Armed Volunteer Security Starting July 1

A new Florida law set to take effect July 1 will allow houses of worship across Florida to use armed volunteers for security, a move supporters say could improve safety while lowering costs.

The measure, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, will allow certain unpaid volunteers to provide armed security and exempt them from some licensing requirements that apply to traditional security personnel.

At the Chabad Jewish Center of Doral, Rabbi Yossi Harlig said the law adds an extra layer of protection as Jewish communities face rising antisemitism and growing security concerns.

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