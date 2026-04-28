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DOJ Indicts Ex-Fauci Adviser David Morens on Charges of Concealing COVID-Era Records and Obstructing Investigations


The DOJ has indicted former Fauci adviser David Morens, a senior NIAID official, on multiple federal charges tied to COVID-era investigations.

•⁠ ⁠Prosecutors allege Morens used private email accounts and unofficial communications to avoid FOIA requests and keep government records from investigators.

•⁠ ⁠He is also accused of deleting messages, concealing federal documents, and obstructing efforts to obtain records connected to pandemic-related inquiries.

•⁠ ⁠Charges include conspiracy against the United States, concealment of records, destruction or falsification of documents, and aiding and abetting.

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