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Israel Attorney General Moves to Indict Prison Service Chief Kobi Yaakobi Over Obstruction Allegations


Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has decided to indict Israel Prison Service Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, according to reports, after nearly a year of deliberations.

•⁠ ⁠Yaakobi is expected to face charges of breach of trust and obstruction of an investigation.

•⁠ ⁠He is suspected of alerting former senior police detective Avishai Muallem about a covert corruption probe in Judea and Samaria, in which Muallem was a suspect.

•⁠ ⁠Muallem has since been indicted, while Yaakobi is also suspected of leaking details of the wiretapped investigation and previously indicated he would resign if formally charged.

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