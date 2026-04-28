

Former NBA Player Damon Jones Pleads Guilty in Gambling Case

•⁠ ⁠Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones pleaded guilty to a federal charge of wire fraud conspiracy tied to selling inside information to gamblers.

•⁠ ⁠Prosecutors said Jones used knowledge from his NBA connections to provide non-public information for betting purposes.

•⁠ ⁠Authorities cited a 2023 Lakers-Bucks game, where Jones allegedly tipped gamblers that LeBron James would not play before the news became public.

•⁠ ⁠Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 and could face between 21 and 27 months in prison.