IDF Dismantles Hezbollah Tunnel Network in Southern Lebanon Near Israeli Border

The IDF announced that its forces completed an operation to locate and dismantle Hezbollah tunnel infrastructure in the Qantara area of southern Lebanon. Troops uncovered two underground tunnels stretching a combined two kilometers, located roughly 10 kilometers from Israel’s northern communities.

Inside the tunnels, soldiers found weapons, living quarters, water tanks, and shafts linked to launcher positions aimed at Israeli territory. The military said the network was built over the course of a decade with Iranian support as part of Hezbollah’s broader plan to infiltrate northern Israel.