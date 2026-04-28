NYPD Honors Flatbush Shomrim After Arrest of “Gypsy Scam” Suspects Linked to Citywide Fraud Case

PHOTOS & VIDEO: NYPD 108th Precinct Commanding Officer, Deputy Inspector Hameed Armani, honored members of Flatbush Shomrim tonight for their role in assisting with the arrest of suspects involved in a “gypsy scam” operation wanted out of the 108th Precinct in Queens and tied to a broader citywide pattern, as previously reported by Flatbush Scoop. The suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday, March 25, at Avenue S and East 5th Street. Three individuals were arrested and were responsible for more than 10 similar scams across New York City.



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