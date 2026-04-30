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BDE: Petirah of Beloved Community Member Eli Hacohen Kahan Z”L


BDE: Flatbush Scoop regrets to inform you of the petirah of longtime community member Eli Hacohen Kahan Z”L, a beloved resident of the East 30’s neighborhood and a pillar of the Shaarei Halach community.

Known for his unwavering dedication to Torah and tefillah, Eli attended the daf yomi shiur at Shaarei Halach for 35 years, faithfully opening the shul at 6:00 AM on most mornings. Whenever he wasn’t working, he could often be found learning for hours in the bais medrash.

Eli was deeply devoted to both the ruchniyus and gashmiyus of fellow Yidden, distributing Torah literature throughout neighborhood shuls and authoring the “Fit Zeide” column focused on health and wellness for older adults.

After battling a devastating rare illness for over a year, his radiant smile and warm personality will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, wife Mimi (nee Fischman), children, grandchildren, and extended family.

The levaya will take place tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 PM at Weinstein’s Chapel, 1153 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn.

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